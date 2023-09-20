Ludvig Aberg embraces Team Europe with appearance at Solheim Cup ahead of Ryder Cup debut
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Young Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who earned his PGA TOUR card by finishing at the top of the 2023 PGA TOUR University Rankings, will be heading to Spain this week to catch the Solheim Cup as he continues his preparation ahead of next week’s Ryder Cup.
The 23-year-old Aberg is gearing up for his Team Europe debut next week in Rome and has elected not to join his teammate Robert MacIntyre at the DP World Tour’s Cazoo Open de France this week.
Instead, Aberg and his caddie Jack Clarke will be traveling to scenic Finca Cortesin in Spain, where he will be able to sample the aura of international competition as the pinnacle of women's golf sees Team Europe face the U.S. Team in the counterpart to the Ryder Cup.
"My caddie Jack Clarke, his fiancée Madelene Sagstrom is playing,” Aberg told the Chipping Forecast podcast. “We are going to be down there playing and practicing so it made a lot of sense for us to go there for a few days. I am really looking forward to it. I'll be their biggest fan."
Aberg and Clarke will be cheering on their countrywoman Sagstrom as well as fellow Swedish debutants Maja Stark and Linn Grant, both making their first Solheim Cup appearance. This year marks Sagstrom’s third appearance in the event.
Spending his time watching some golf outside the ropes is sure to be a welcome distraction for the 23-year-old Swede as he prepares to take on the U.S. Team at Marco Simone in just over a week’s time.
Aberg took plenty advantage of the DP World Tour schedule over the past month, claiming his first career professional win at the Omega European Masters and finishing T10 at the BMW PGA Championship just last week.
In between rounds of the Solheim Cup, Aberg will continue his practice, and attempt to calm his nerves before he takes the first tee in Rome in front of 5,000 fans.
“I feel nervous,” Aberg told the media at the BMW PGA Championship. “I feel absolutely nervous. It would be weird if I didn't. I try to view it as something good. It means that I care and it means that it shows that I want to do well.”
Perhaps the women of Team Europe can take home the Cup this week in Spain and provide inspiration for a new star in the men’s game to do the same in Italy.