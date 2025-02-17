The First Look: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Blades Brown will make his second start since turning professional earlier this season at age 17. Brown will turn 18 on May 21, when he will be eligible to earn PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour status on merit. Players under 18 cannot become TOUR members. The Nashville native finished T26 in his TOUR debut at last year’s Myrtle Beach Classic and now looks for his first fine result as a pro. … Fred Biondi is making his 2025 TOUR debut. Biondi was the 2023 NCAA individual champion and played his first PGA TOUR event as a pro at the 2023 Procore Championship. He missed the cut at last year’s Mexico Open. … Justin Hastings, a senior at San Diego State from the Cayman Islands, won the Latin America Amateur Championship earlier this year. This will be his second PGA TOUR start after playing the Puerto Rico Open in 2024. … Speaking of amateur champions, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio will make his second TOUR start in 2025 (after missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open). Ballester won the 2024 U.S. Amateur. … The 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship winner, Santiago de la Fuente, will return to the Mexico Open after missing the cut last season. He turned professional last fall, and this will be his TOUR debut as a pro. … Paraguay’s Erich Fortlage, 2024 Mexico National Amateur champion Gerardo Gomez, Argentina’s Leandro Mihaich and Mexico’s own Alvaro Ortiz and Jose Antonio Safa also will be in the field. … Rounding out the sponsor exemptions are multi-time PGA TOUR winner Scott Piercy and major champion Padraig Harrington. Harrington played seven PGA TOUR events last year, including the Mexico Open, where he found the weekend.