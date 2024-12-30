How Matt McCarty is at The Sentry mere months after competing on the Korn Ferry Tour

“Learning anything about yourself, philosophically, is about learning what it’s not before you learn what it is,” Williams said. “It’s like riding a bike; no amount of information is going to give you access to riding a bike. You have to wobble a bit – left, right, left, right, left – and then you discover balance. … By elimination of what it isn’t, we eventually perhaps could arrive at what it is. … Coming up the 18th fairway the last day, he turned to (caddie) Dev and he says, ‘We will be back. I can do this.’ There was a defiance there of, ‘I know I can.’ It went from, ‘I think I can,’ to, ‘I know that I can.’”