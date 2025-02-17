Power Rankings: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

In pursuit of a pressure point, because Vidanta Vallarta has ranked a respective first, second and third in proximity to the hole in its first three stagings, building a plan for course management from the green back to the tee has more merit than a bomber’s paradise otherwise suggests. Furthermore, at this level where success often is determined in the margins, comfort in this clime is the invaluable intangible. So, flighting approaches in the wind plays up. If only it’d matter this week. Relatively calm conditions under passing clouds and daytime highs in the 80s are expected, so aggressive tactics will be rewarded.