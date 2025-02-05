Five things to know: Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Ballester’s parents both competed at the highest level of sport, setting a foundation for their son to chase similar dreams. Ballester’s dad, Jose Luis Ballester, was a three-time Olympian for Spain as a swimmer, and his mom Sonia Barrio won gold in field hockey for Spain at the 1992 Summer Olympics. He has clearly inherited the athletic traits. Ballester first picked up a golf club at age 4, introduced by a friend of his dad’s (who had previously introduced the elder Ballester to the game), and it has “been a long journey so far,” Ballester said. There’s more to come. He knew as a teenager that he wanted to pursue a career in professional golf, sparking the decision to attend college in the United States. He has thrived at Arizona State, on and off the course, despite the initial difficulties of living so far away from home. “It was hard my freshman year,” Ballester said. “Mentally I was not strong enough and was still almost a kid. I’m glad to say that I grew up as a player but especially as a person, becoming more mature.”