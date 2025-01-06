Opening Drive: Ten new PGA TOUR members to watch in 2025

McCarty is, in a word, consistent. He is a feel-based player who has worked with just one swing coach (Williams), and his former college teammate Devrath Das has been on the bag for three seasons and counting. The Arizona native focuses on getting 1% better each day – he knows it’s cliché, but the proof lies in the results. McCarty ranked third from last on the Korn Ferry Tour in Driving Distance in 2022 but has moved toward the middle of the pack in the last two years. Couple this improvement with elite accuracy and short game, and it makes for one of golf’s intriguing young talents who could continue to stack trophies in the coming years.