Monday qualifiers: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Four players qualified for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld via the open qualifier, contested Feb. 10, one week before the tournament proper.
Five players carded 6-under 66 at the qualifier, played at Black Rock Country Club in Richmond, Texas, which required a 5-for-4 playoff to determine the tournament qualifiers. Hayden Springer, Riley Lewis, Matthew Watkins and Luke Gifford advanced in the playoff; Callum McNeill was the odd man out.
Springer, who carded an opening-round 59 at last year's John Deere Classic, holds conditional PGA TOUR status in 2025 after finishing No. 127 on the 2024 FedExCup Fall standings. Gifford and Lewis each hold conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2025 and will make their PGA TOUR debut. Watkins will make his first start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will be played Feb. 20-23 at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, Mexico.