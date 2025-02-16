Monday qualifiers: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Springer, who carded an opening-round 59 at last year's John Deere Classic, holds conditional PGA TOUR status in 2025 after finishing No. 127 on the 2024 FedExCup Fall standings. Gifford and Lewis each hold conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2025 and will make their PGA TOUR debut. Watkins will make his first start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.