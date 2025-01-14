Five things to know: Blades Brown, 17, makes pro debut at The American Express

Brown’s first name is the maiden name of his mom, Rhonda Blades Brown, who set an example for Brown to pursue a professional sporting career of his own. (More to come on that front.) Brown and his mom are frequent adversaries in pickleball – upon arriving at The American Express, Brown sent her a text asking to bring his pickleball equipment. “The quickness that I have is a little bit faster than hers, but … she's intimidating sometimes, I’ve got to admit,” Brown said Tuesday. “Like, if I go up three or four points, all of a sudden she gets that look on her face and you're like, ‘Uh-oh, do I want to be sacrificing my relationship with my mom right now, or what are we doing here?’ But no, it's a lot of fun to go at it with her.”