Blades Brown, 17, makes first cut as pro at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Blades Brown made his first cut as a professional, 5-under after rounds of 68-69, at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
It’s Brown’s second made cut on the PGA TOUR. He finished T26 as an amateur at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.
Brown, 17, made headlines late last year when he opted to turn pro, eschewing the interest from numerous high-level collegiate golf programs to bet on himself. Brown missed the cut in his pro debut at The American Express but will play the weekend in his second TOUR start of the year.
“I'm so relieved that I was able to make the weekend,” Brown said. “I had about a 9-footer for par on hole 17 and thankfully that dropped. I'm super thankful to be here. Playing golf on a golf course like this, it's hard to beat.”
Brown went out in 32 on his front nine, with three birdies (including a chip-in at No. 2) and no bogeys. The pressure ramped up on the back nine, though, as the 17-year-old made bogey at 10 and 16 to set up a nerve-wracking final two holes. Brown made a testy par putt at the 17th, then comfortably birdied the closing par-5 18th to finish 5-under, safely ahead of the cutline projections. As of 4:30 p.m. ET, Brown had a 100% chance to make the cut, per TOUR projections. The cut was expected to land at 4-under.
Blades Brown holes out from rough for birdie at Mexico Open
As an amateur, Brown toppled a record that had stood for more than a century. He earned stroke-play medalist honors at the 2023 U.S. Amateur, just 16 at the time, surpassing World Golf Hall of Famer Bobby Jones, who set the record in 1920 at age 18. Brown also earned medalist honors at the 2024 U.S. Junior, joining Tiger Woods and Bobby Clampett as players to medal at both national championships. Along with fellow Tennessean Jackson Herrington, Brown finished runner-up in the 2024 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Prior to turning pro, Brown stood No. 1 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings and was named 2024 AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year.
When Brown made the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, he was the ninth player on the PGA TOUR to make a cut before the age of 17 since 1983.
Every TOUR start is critical for Brown, who is playing without status on TOUR after missing Second Stage of Q-School by two shots last fall. He is playing the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on a sponsor exemption.