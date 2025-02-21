Blades Brown, 17, makes first cut as pro at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Brown went out in 32 on his front nine, with three birdies (including a chip-in at No. 2) and no bogeys. The pressure ramped up on the back nine, though, as the 17-year-old made bogey at 10 and 16 to set up a nerve-wracking final two holes. Brown made a testy par putt at the 17th, then comfortably birdied the closing par-5 18th to finish 5-under, safely ahead of the cutline projections. As of 4:30 p.m. ET, Brown had a 100% chance to make the cut, per TOUR projections. The cut was expected to land at 4-under.