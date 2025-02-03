The First Look: WM Phoenix Open

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns after making his 2025 debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler delayed the start of his campaign after cutting himself while making Christmas dinner, but he finished T9 in his season debut at Pebble Beach. He won in Phoenix in 2022 and '23 but finished T3 in his three-peat effort a year ago. … Jordan Spieth is also set to tee it up for the second week in a row after returning from an injury that first arose in May 2023. Spieth finished T69 in his return to action at Pebble Beach after recovering from surgery on his wrist last summer. However, Spieth has a sparkling record at TPC Scottsdale, with five top 10s in eight starts, including back-to-back T6s. … Nick Taylor returns to defend his title from 2024. Taylor finished runner-up to Scheffler in 2023 and won in a playoff last year. Taylor has a win already this season, having captured the Sony Open in Hawaii also in a playoff. … The early FedExCup leader, Sepp Straka, is looking to continue his fine run of golf of late. Straka won The American Express and was firmly in the mix at Pebble Beach despite suffering from flu-like symptoms before finishing T7. … Scheffler is one of three players ranked in the top 10 in the world who are set to go in Scottsdale along with Hideki Matsuyama (who won the season-opening The Sentry and is a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale) and Wyndham Clark.… Justin Thomas is set to tee it up at a place where he’s found plenty of comfort in his career. This will mark the former FedExCup champ’s 11th time at the WM Phoenix Open, and he’s had seven straight top-20 finishes including four top 10s in his last six starts.