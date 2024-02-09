Nick Taylor matches course-record 60 at WM Phoenix Open

Thursday’s opening round was delayed for approximately three-and-a-half hours due to heavy rains that led to unplayable conditions. Taylor, who now resides in Scottsdale, began his first round at 4:17 p.m. on Thursday; he was 3-under through six holes (starting on No. 10) before play was suspended due to darkness. Taylor resumed play Friday morning (after a nearly two-hour frost delay) with a 9-foot birdie at the stadium-style par-3 16th. He added birdies at 18, 1, 2, 3 and 5 – two of which came from outside 20 feet – before escaping trouble with a 30-foot par save at the par-3 seventh. He closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth (15 feet) and ninth (9 feet) to match TPC Scottsdale history; the event has been played at the Stadium Course since 1987.