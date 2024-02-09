Nick Taylor matches course-record 60 at WM Phoenix Open
2 Min Read
Completes first round early Friday afternoon; 40-minute turnaround into Round 2
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Nick Taylor matched a course-record 60 in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, finishing in style with back-to-back closing birdies.
The Canadian did it across two days before facing a 40-minute turnaround into the second round. Taylor completed his 11-under 60, the fifth competitive 60 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, at 12:18 p.m. local time Friday. He was set to begin his second round at 12:58 p.m. local time.
Thursday’s opening round was delayed for approximately three-and-a-half hours due to heavy rains that led to unplayable conditions. Taylor, who now resides in Scottsdale, began his first round at 4:17 p.m. on Thursday; he was 3-under through six holes (starting on No. 10) before play was suspended due to darkness. Taylor resumed play Friday morning (after a nearly two-hour frost delay) with a 9-foot birdie at the stadium-style par-3 16th. He added birdies at 18, 1, 2, 3 and 5 – two of which came from outside 20 feet – before escaping trouble with a 30-foot par save at the par-3 seventh. He closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth (15 feet) and ninth (9 feet) to match TPC Scottsdale history; the event has been played at the Stadium Course since 1987.
Taylor led by five through the WM's first round, matching the largest 18-hole lead in a TOUR stroke-play event since 1983 (Jim Gallagher Jr., 1993 TOUR Championship).
Taylor, who moved to the area shortly after graduating from the University of Washington in 2010, has grown increasingly comfortable with TPC Scottsdale. He placed second to Scottie Scheffler at last year’s WM Phoenix Open, matching the world No. 1’s final-round 65 to finish two strokes shy.
Taylor, 35, is a three-time TOUR winner, most recently at last year’s RBC Canadian Open with a 72-foot eagle on the fourth playoff hole – becoming the event’s first Canadian winner since 1954. He’s forever a hero in Canada, and the greater Phoenix region is home to plenty of relocated Canadians, many of whom were on hand Friday morning to cheer the country’s newest golf hero.
He’ll hope to give them ample cheers across Friday’s second round and into the weekend, as well.