DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale elevates your next golf trip
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The addition of the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has elevated an iconic golf trip destination to another stratosphere.
It has long been established that the Scottsdale area in Arizona is an epic location for a golf trip, thanks to over 50 courses in close proximity, centered around the host course for the PGA TOUR’s blockbuster WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Countless amateurs have tried to replicate the heroics of TOUR stars at the famous 16th hole – "the Coliseum" – or drive the par-4 17th green or land the winning putt on 18 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. Let’s face it: You’re not getting a chance to throw a touchdown at Lambeau Field, and you and your friends are very unlikely to have a chance to take batting practice at Wrigley Field.
But in golf, you can take a swing at the hole inside a stadium, just like Tiger Woods and other legends have. Not to mention the chance to play your best at the equally impressive Champions Course across the road.
But the opportunity to play in the footsteps of the greats becomes even cooler via a new star of the show. The building sandwiched between the two courses, the DraftKings Sportsbook, is a crisp Scottie Scheffler iron shot from the Stadium Course’s 18th green.
DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
So now you get world-class golf, but also a side dish of an elevated dining experience and a premier sportsbook. The 13,000-square-foot facility includes 32 betting kiosks, six windows to place bets and 3,400 square feet of video walls to watch sports action unfold.
The huge sports bar opens up to a patio with cabanas and firepits, where golfers can debate their scores and tell tall tales. When the money from your on-course bets changes hands, and the banter flows, now the fun doesn’t have to end.
A full bar awaits with top-shelf spirits, custom craft cocktails and plenty of great beers, including several local ones already on tap. And you can throw some bets on whatever is playing on the big screens. You might have missed hitting homers at Wrigley, but you can certainly bet on those who will be trying to hit them that night!
During WM tournament week, the attendance on course pushes into the hundreds of thousands with a fresh party vibe melding with the sometimes-reserved world of professional golf. Think music festival without most of the music interspersed with some athletic golf shots. Think an awesome backyard barbecue on steroids. And the same can be said for the atmosphere inside the sportsbook.
Golfbet gets an inside look at new DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
Whether you’re among the throngs on the patio in the concert-like atmosphere or back among the betting windows and large screens cheering on your team, the buzz is palpable.
And while WM Phoenix Open week brings huge crowds, you don’t need the world’s best golfers in town to be amongst a charged-up ambiance in the Sportsbook. The last time the Golfbet crew was in town – on a random Wednesday night in December – one group of friends were riding every point of a tight college basketball rivalry game. It might as well have been the Super Bowl for as much as the group was hanging on every bucket.
Whatever the sport, there are a multitude of betting markets – and you could have been forgiven for thinking the raucous crowd had thousands of dollars on the line, even if the actual denominations were far smaller. The focus is on a good time, and on a shared collective experience that blends all the best elements of a premier golf destination, a great place to unwind next door and an opportunity to have some fun with a few wagers.
It also goes to show that, whatever your budget, a great time can be had at one of the most unique facilities in the country.