DFS Dish: Is there a path to WM Phoenix Open roster that doesn’t include Scottie Scheffler?

Jake Knapp ($6,800): It was around this time last year that Knapp found his groove, winning the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and contending the following week at PGA National. After a dry spell to end 2024 where he battled injuries, Knapp is showing signs of form if you squint a bit: two top-35s at Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach are his best back-to-back results since that Mexico-Cognizant Classic double. Could the trend continue this week on a course where he can let it fly off the tee and where he finished T28 last year?