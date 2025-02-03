PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sam Burns ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Burns at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Burns has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Burns last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing third with a score of 18-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Burns' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024368-67-67-64-18
    2/9/2023670-71-64-68-11
    2/10/2022MC68-73-1
    2/4/20212264-68-73-68-11
    1/30/2020MC69-74+1

    Burns' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.541 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Burns is averaging 2.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranked first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39307.4307.6
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%60.56%
    Putts Per Round127.7828.1
    Par Breakers428.69%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%8.89%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns last season participated in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 86.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Burns put up his best performance at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Burns accumulated 1265 points last season, which ranked him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.093.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.131, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2650.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1730.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0690.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4961.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0032.674

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry872-66-66-65-23155
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-73-67-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-69-70-71-1038

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.