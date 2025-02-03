Sam Burns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Sam Burns during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sam Burns ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Burns has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Burns last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing third with a score of 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Burns' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|2/9/2023
|6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|2/10/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2/4/2021
|22
|64-68-73-68
|-11
|1/30/2020
|MC
|69-74
|+1
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.541 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Burns is averaging 2.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranked first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.69%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|8.89%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns last season participated in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 86.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Burns put up his best performance at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Burns accumulated 1265 points last season, which ranked him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.093.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.131, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|2.674
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.