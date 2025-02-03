Sam Burns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.

Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.093.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.131, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.