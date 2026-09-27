Signature Scroll: U.S. escapes at Medinah. Now what?

👶 The most telling part of Sunday night’s winning press conference was how much praise was heaped on Jackson Koivun. Everyone gushed about him. The 21-year-old was given a tough assignment, matched up against the Internationals’ top-ranked player

. Nobody would have blinked if Koivun did. Instead, he fought back from 2-down through 10 holes to beat Kim. “He brought everything and more,” Snedeker said. This is the start of a long run of team events for the American phenom.