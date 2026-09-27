Jackson Koivun proves himself ready for his Presidents Cup moment

“I’ll never in my life forget the smile he had on his face when he put the tee in the ground on Thursday morning and he was about to hit,” Thomas said. “I think he kind of blacked out and went to pick up the tee, didn’t pick up the tee. It was just laying right there when I went to go put my tee in the ground. It’s kind of cool to get to experience those moments with someone. Yeah, it was cool to watch.”