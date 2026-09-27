Presidents Cup recap: U.S. Team completes epic comeback to win at Medinah

Recap:

Looking for an amazing example of sportsmanship? Look no further than Match 22 at Medinah. After a fan yelled "Go Scottie" during Echavarria's backswing on the par-4 14th, sending his tee shot badly off line, Scheffler was seen confronting the fan directly. "There's no place for that," he was heard saying. Then, after missing his own birdie putt to win the hole outright, Scheffler conceded Echavarria's 30-foot par putt anyway, halving the hole rather than capitalizing on the disruption. Echavarria gave the world No. 1 a scare two holes later, draining a chip for birdie on the par-3 16th, but Scheffler closed out the match on the very next hole, 2 and 1.