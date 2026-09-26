Signature Scroll: Should Brandt Snedeker be second-guessed as U.S. trails at Medinah?

12:02 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune (International) vs. Cameron Young (U.S.): A funky start as the Internationals throw out a rookie to take on the burden of leading the charge.

12:14 p.m. – Tom Kim (International) vs. Wyndham Clark (U.S.): A box office matchup right away that will likely feature the most fist pumps and crowd shushes that we’ve ever seen at a Presidents Cup.

12:26 p.m . – Corey Conners (International) vs. Justin Thomas (U.S.): Two premium iron players who struggle on the greens.

12:38 p.m . – Nico Echavarria (International) vs. Scottie Scheffler (U.S.): The Internationals sought out this pairing, so did they see something with Echavarria or is this a sacrifice, knowing it would be difficult for anyone to beat Scheffler.

12:50 p.m. – Sungjae Im (International) vs. Sam Burns (U.S.): Im has been the best statistical performer for the Internationals and Burns is third among Americans – buckle up.

1:02 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International) vs. Chris Gotterup (U.S.): Gotterup has loads of momentum after two dominant wins, while Bezuidenhout didn’t play at all.

1:14 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama (International) vs. Collin Morikawa (U.S.): Morikawa has never lost a Presidents Cup singles match and Matsuyama’s only lose in the format was 13 years ago. Something has to give.

1:26 p.m. – Adam Scott (International) vs. Patrick Cantlay (U.S.): The quiet engines of each team will square off in a pivotal portion of the lineup – both could have a chance to clinch it here.

1:38 p.m . – Si Woo Kim (International) vs. Jackson Koivun (U.S.): The 21-year-old rookie was dealt a heck of an assignment with Kim, yet Koivun has matched every challenge thrown at him since turning pro.

1:50 p.m. – Min Woo Lee (International) vs. Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.): For the first time all week, Bridgeman is playing his own ball – but that comes against one of the Internationals’ top players.

2:02 p.m. – Nick Taylor (International) vs. Russell Henley (U.S.): Taylor is 2-1 and Henley is 0-2, yet this feels like an even matchup between similar players.