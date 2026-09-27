38M AGO
Here’s how every player fared at the 2026 Presidents Cup
1 Min Read
U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker's interview after winning Presidents Cup
Written by Staff
U.S. Team erased a three-point deficit entering Sunday to win 17-13, securing their 11th consecutive Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. Jacob Bridgeman clinched the Cup with a 1-up victory over Min Woo Lee.
U.S. Team
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Jacob Bridgeman
|1–2–0
|1–0–0
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Sam Burns
|2–3–0
|0–1–0
|0–2–0
|2–0–0
|Patrick Cantlay
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Wyndham Clark
|1–4–0
|0–1–0
|0–2–0
|1–1–0
|Chris Gotterup
|3–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|Russell Henley
|0–2–1
|0–0–1
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Jackson Koivun
|2–0–1
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|1–0–1
|Collin Morikawa
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|Xander Schauffele
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Scottie Scheffler
|3–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|Justin Thomas
|2–1–1
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|1–0–1
|Cameron Young
|3–2–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|1–1–0
International Team
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|Corey Conners
|2–3–0
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|0–2–0
|Nico Echavarría
|0–2–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–0
|Ryan Fox
|2–2–0
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|0–1–0
|Ryo Hisatsune
|1–2–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Sungjae Im
|2–2–1
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–1
|Kim Si-woo
|3–2–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|2–0–0
|Tom Kim
|4–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|2–0–0
|Min Woo Lee
|2–2–1
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|0–1–1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2–2–0
|0–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|Adam Scott
|1–3–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Nick Taylor
|2–1–1
|0–0–1
|2–0–0
|0–1–0