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38M AGO

Here’s how every player fared at the 2026 Presidents Cup

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U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker's interview after winning Presidents Cup

U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker's interview after winning Presidents Cup

Written by Staff

U.S. Team erased a three-point deficit entering Sunday to win 17-13, securing their 11th consecutive Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. Jacob Bridgeman clinched the Cup with a 1-up victory over Min Woo Lee.

U.S. Team

OverallSinglesFoursomesFourballs
Jacob Bridgeman1–2–01–0–00–2–00–0–0
Sam Burns2–3–00–1–00–2–02–0–0
Patrick Cantlay2–2–01–0–01–1–00–1–0
Wyndham Clark1–4–00–1–00–2–01–1–0
Chris Gotterup3–1–01–0–01–0–01–1–0
Russell Henley0–2–10–0–10–2–00–0–0
Jackson Koivun2–0–11–0–00–0–01–0–1
Collin Morikawa2–2–01–0–00–1–01–1–0
Xander Schauffele2–2–01–0–01–1–00–1–0
Scottie Scheffler3–1–01–0–00–1–02–0–0
Justin Thomas2–1–11–0–00–1–01–0–1
Cameron Young3–2–01–0–01–1–01–1–0

International Team

OverallSinglesFoursomesFourballs
Christiaan Bezuidenhout1–1–00–1–01–0–00–0–0
Corey Conners2–3–00–1–02–0–00–2–0
Nico Echavarría0–2–00–1–00–0–00–1–0
Ryan Fox2–2–00–1–02–0–00–1–0
Ryo Hisatsune1–2–00–1–00–0–01–1–0
Sungjae Im2–2–11–0–01–1–00–1–1
Kim Si-woo3–2–00–1–01–1–02–0–0
Tom Kim4–1–01–0–01–1–02–0–0
Min Woo Lee2–2–10–1–02–0–00–1–1
Hideki Matsuyama2–2–00–1–01–0–01–1–0
Adam Scott1–3–00–1–01–1–00–1–0
Nick Taylor2–1–10–0–12–0–00–1–0

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