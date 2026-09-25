Signature Scroll: Have Internationals found Foursomes formula?

⛓️‍💥 Justin Thomas lost his first match ever in a team format at the Presidents Cup. He was 11-0-2 between Four-ball and Foursomes at this event until losing 3 and 2 alongside Cameron Young. After Thomas was the best statistical performer on Thursday, he was the worst in the field on Friday.

🤔 Snedeker admitted that the Justin Thomas-Cameron Young Foursomes pairing was a result of both playing well on Thursday. He didn’t feel he could keep them off the course, so he put them together. Snedeker said the two had prepped for the possibility, but intimated it was an adjustment they made after Thursday’s session.

👏 I was standing on the 18th fairway when Taylor hit that approach stone dead. It was a remarkable moment and an incredible shot. From where Taylor was standing, it seemed like he had no shot to hold the green on that line. The only way Taylor knew it was good was from the wives of the International players screaming for joy.

📈 Adam Scott moved above .500 in the Foursomes format (11-10-2) with his win. It’s his best winning percentage and feels earned. He’s endured a ton of tough Presidents Cups. It’s nice to see some green, at least in one format.

🇿🇦 It hasn’t always been pretty, but man has Bezuidenhout carved out an impressive record. He’s now 4-1-1 in his Presidents Cup career.