Americans rally in nick of time to capture Presidents Cup at Medinah

The final 17-13 tally that will go into the history books won’t do justice to the tense scene that enveloped Medinah Country Club on Sunday afternoon. While the Americans put a handful of early points on the board to stoke hopes of a rally, having trailed 10.5 to 7.5 entering the final day, the International Team still had a reasonable path to victory as the final matches stretched across the back nine. But an American roster that seemed superior on paper entering the week finally played like it, with Snedeker enjoying contributions from nearly every spot in his lineup.