For International Team, now is the time at Presidents Cup

While the players have hit all the shots this week, Captain Geoff Ogilvy's fingerprints have been all over the team’s performance and he’s a big reason why they’re going to bed tonight with the upper hand. A stoic leader behind the microphone, he has made several moves that have, to date, produced plenty of fruit. Two years after Lee played only two matches at Royal Montreal, he has played the Aussie for all five sessions, accruing a 2-1-1 team match record as he seemed to be unlocked by a Foursomes combination with The Open champion Ryan Fox. He carved a couple of points out of newcomers like Ryo Hisatsune and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, teaming them with veterans Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama.