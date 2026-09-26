Scottie Scheffler sits afternoon session in surprise twist at Presidents Cup

That one point came courtesy of Scheffler and Burns, who won their morning match 2 and 1 over the Japanese duo, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, though it was hardly convincing. The Internationals led 1-up after 14 holes with the Americans growing increasingly frustrated with their form. The match turned at the 15th, when Scheffler poured in a 21-foot birdie putt to win the hole and unleashed an impassioned fist pump. From there, Burns put on a show. He stuck it 4 feet on the par-3 16th, leading to a birdie and a 1-up lead. Burns did the same at the par-4 17th, dropping his approach inside 5 feet and holing the putt to end the match with three straight holes won.