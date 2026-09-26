Scottie Scheffler sits afternoon session in surprise twist at Presidents Cup
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Scottie Scheffler sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
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MEDINAH, Ill. – The U.S. Team needs a comeback at the Presidents Cup, and it will attempt to do so without Scottie Scheffler in Saturday afternoon Foursomes.
Scheffler was not one of the eight Americans Captain Brandt Snedeker selected for the second Foursomes session, a surprise twist in an already eventful morning. Scheffler is notably 1-8-0 in the format, a puzzling record for the world’s No. 1 golfer.
“Scottie’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders carrying Team U.S.A.,” Snedeker said. “I think it’s time for us to carry him for a session.”
The U.S. trailed 8.5-5.5 through three sessions, cutting the deficit by one point in the morning Four-ball.
That one point came courtesy of Scheffler and Burns, who won their morning match 2 and 1 over the Japanese duo, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, though it was hardly convincing. The Internationals led 1-up after 14 holes with the Americans growing increasingly frustrated with their form. The match turned at the 15th, when Scheffler poured in a 21-foot birdie putt to win the hole and unleashed an impassioned fist pump. From there, Burns put on a show. He stuck it 4 feet on the par-3 16th, leading to a birdie and a 1-up lead. Burns did the same at the par-4 17th, dropping his approach inside 5 feet and holing the putt to end the match with three straight holes won.
Much of that late charge came after Snedeker was required to submit his picks for the afternoon. The pair only took Scheffler’s score on six of 17 holes in the morning Four-ball.
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 9 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
While Scheffler was sidelined for the afternoon, Burns was not. Snedeker paired Burns with Wyndham Clark for the final match of Saturday afternoon. It comes after Scheffler and Burns played the first three sessions together.
Saturday marked the first time Scheffler sat a session at the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup since Saturday afternoon at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy. Scheffler has been benched only one other session in his Presidents Cup career (Saturday afternoon in 2022).
“We're always prepared for anything,” Scheffler said upon receiving the news. “I've played a lot of golf this year. I'll just sit there and cheer the boys on.”