Signature Scroll: British Open delivers surprise; who will rise, fade after Round 1

🌍 Jackson Suber had never played links golf. He had never been to Europe. Heck, he had never led after the first round of a major championship. Well,

. With little experience of the region, the style of golf, or the stage, Suber put together a phenomenal 5-under round to take the early lead. What has him wowed by England and the Open? “The golf is really cool, and just the towns, how the train system works,” Suber said. Same, Jackson, same. We could use a dose of all three back home.