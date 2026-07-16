2026 British Open Round 1 updates: Scottie Scheffler off to fast start in title defense
4 Min Read
Jordan Spieth reflects on iconic 2017 The Open win at Royal Birkdale
SOUTHPORT, England -- The Open Championship is underway!
Tee times will be running all day at Royal Birkdale, part of the charm of the Open, which sends everyone off the first tee. The first threesome went off at 6:35 a.m. local (1:35 a.m. ET) with Southport local Matthew Baldwin hitting the first tee shot. That tee will be packed until the last time goes off nearly eight hours later.
Can Tommy Fleetwood start well in his home Open? Will Scottie Scheffler shake off his poor form from a week ago in Scotland? Could Jordan Spieth turn back the clock? Can Rory McIlroy post a number? We'll be tracking all the storylines from on-site.
Follow along for updates all day long.
12:27 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler has made the turn in 31 (3-under) and everything looks aligned for the world No. 1. The putter is cooperating and he's steered it around efficiently off the tee. It's dangerous to see Scheffler already around the lead. When this happens, he's usually there all week.
Meanwhile, some of our first low scores have reached the clubhouse. Robert MacIntyre shot 3-under 67. Henrik Stenson shot 68. From the few players who have spoken to the media, it seems many expect there will be a 6- or 7-under out there for someone today. The firmness of the course is making things tricky, but there's almost no wind out there. That's creating ideal scoring conditions.
12:00 p.m.: Matthew Baldwin is a member at Royal Birkdale and made it through local qualifying to be here. Then he had the privilege of hitting the first tee shot. He also has a unique perspective on the golf course, knowing how it plays when it's not hosting an Open. So how did it compare?
"It's obviously a lot drier and a lot faster. Caught me by surprise in places, the speed of the greens and stuff," he said. "I mean, as members, I'd say the rough is thinner now than it would be for the members. However, it's obviously been a really dry period. But I think it plays a little bit wider, as well. They've brought it in, dried it out. Yeah, I think it's incredible.
What tripped him up?
"Just a couple of putts, 7, for example, I had about 28 feet up the hill, and I hit it 12-foot by and it was into the wind and was a bit shocked how quick it was, to be fair," Baldwin said. Same again on 10, which was back down the hill but into the wind."
-- Paul Hodowanic
11:23 a.m.: The defending champion has begun his campaign for a second claret jug in sparkling fashion. Scottie Scheffler hung four birdies on the signature yellow leaderboard in his first six holes to plant himself in the solo lead. Rumours of Scheffler's demise after his first missed cut since 2022 last week have subsided for now.
This could be a trend to look for all week as the first few holes seem to offer a warm welcome before Birkdale sharpens up throughout the routing. Look for players to get out to strong starts before sliding back as they face this harsh and thrilling test. Reminder that all players start on No. 1 tee this week, as is tradition at The Open.
-- Jimmy Reinman
10:10 a.m.: The marquee groups this morning are off, and the crowds are already out in droves in Southport. How could they not be? Tommy Fleetwood and his caddie Ian Finnis are local heroes. They had massive galleries in the practice rounds, and that will continue all week. Whoever catches a glimpse will also see Jordan Spieth try to resurrect his form at a place with many good memories. Just in front of them, Scottie Scheffler is off and running.
Nobody is going too low too early. Robert MacIntyre grabbed a couple early birdies but gave a shot back at the eighth. David Duval, 54, made the turn in even par and would be quite the feel-good story if he can make the cut.
We're starting to get some action!
-- Paul Hodowanic
8:30 a.m.: Up and running from the Open Championship media center, where the energy is a bit low as many English media were hoping for a better outcome last night. Maybe one of their countrymen can take home the Open and provide some reprieve. Here are some of the best tee times to follow today
- 9:36 a.m.: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
- 9:56 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
- 10:09 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- 1:31 p.m.: Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)
- 2:31 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott
- 2:53 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka
- 3:04 p.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
- 3:15 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick
-- Paul Hodowanic