2026 British Open Round 1 updates: Scottie Scheffler off to fast start in title defense

10:10 a.m.: The marquee groups this morning are off, and the crowds are already out in droves in Southport. How could they not be? Tommy Fleetwood and his caddie Ian Finnis are local heroes. They had massive galleries in the practice rounds, and that will continue all week. Whoever catches a glimpse will also see Jordan Spieth try to resurrect his form at a place with many good memories. Just in front of them, Scottie Scheffler is off and running.