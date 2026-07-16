2026 British Open: Scottie Scheffler shakes off missed cut, jumps into contention at Royal Birkdale

The spotlight has shone brightly on Scheffler this year, with scrutiny ramping up as the tournaments tick by without another trophy. It’s a standard set by Scheffler, the dominant figure in the sport for the last half-decade. He’s used to winning more than he has and we are used to seeing it. That he hasn’t has set off alarm bells, even if the underlying metrics point to only a slight dip in play that is still better than anyone else in the sport. And on the back of a missed cut at The Renaissance Club, there was tepid buzz for the four-time major champion entering the year’s final major.