Signature Scroll: Stars rise, favorites go home early and a rules controversy at Royal Birkdale

That urgency was visible on a day like today as I walked with his group on the back nine. When his ball fell short and dropped into a greenside bunker at the 12th, he dropped his club and threw his hands to his head. A few minutes later, when the par putt slid by, he swung his putter like a baseball bat chasing a 100 mph fastball. It was the most demonstrative I had ever seen him. You get the sense he could feel the finality.