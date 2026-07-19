Signature Scroll: Was that the weirdest major season ever?

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The moments I will remember most this Open belong to

. His 73-foot birdie at the first on Sunday was everything you want golf to be. So was his send-off at the 18th. Playing in front of your hometown must be so cool. It also had to be a heck of a burden. Fleetwood handled it well. He also probably should have won.

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