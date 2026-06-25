Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler starts strong at Travelers; Who are PGA TOUR's ‘five-tool’ players?

That sent me down a rabbit hole. Going off the four major Strokes Gained categories – Off-the-Tee, Approach, Around-the-Green and Putting – the list of players positive in each is lengthy if you start with just 2026 data, around a dozen. But as you’d expect, it quickly shrinks when you expand the scope. Over the last three years, only four TOUR players have gained strokes in each of the major categories each season. Three I would have guessed immediately: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.