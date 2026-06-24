Signature Scroll: Who is Player of the Year frontrunner?

Fitzpatrick: It’s simple, I’ve got three wins, more than anyone on the PGA TOUR. That’s why we play, right? I’ve won a Signature Event, Full Field Event, and helped the potential Rookie of the Year ( Alex Fitzpatrick ) get his PGA TOUR card at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. I’ve also got two runners-up, and I’m No. 2 in the FedExCup.

Young: Nobody has a stronger collection of wins than me. I’ve got THE PLAYERS Championship, where I outdueled Fitzpatrick, and a runaway victory at the Cadillac Championship. Plus, I contended in the Masters.

Clark: I’m the only major championship winner with multiple wins this season (shout out my 60 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson). I was nearly close to a third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Forget the early-season stumbles; this last month is who I am.

McIlroy: Simply, I’ve won the top event of the season: the Masters, and did it in incredible fashion, going back-to-back. I don’t play as often as the rest, so my counting stats are lacking, but it’s about showing up when it matters.