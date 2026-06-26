Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler scares historic 59 at Travelers Championship

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is alone in second at the halfway point, and the most encouraging part is what he said after shooting 61 on Friday. “I've obviously been working a lot on my swing to try to get back technically to where I can, you know, not think about the swing as much and just step over the ball and expect to see a certain shot shape.” I can’t remember a media session of Hovland’s in the last two years that didn’t devolve into nitty-gritty swing specifics. I think it’s a good sign if he’s starting to put those behind him.