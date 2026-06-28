Signature Scroll: Viktor Hovland takes title at Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler settles for another runner-up

Scheffler now has four runners-up this season and four other top fives. His worst finish this year is a tie for 24th. I’m finding it harder to describe Scheffler as this winless drought extends. Everyone seems eager to try to find something wrong with him. To declare that Scheffler isn’t what he was. The second part of that is true insofar as he’s not winning at the same clip, but I don’t see much of a difference. The margins of golf are tight, and he’s found himself on the wrong side a few times this year.