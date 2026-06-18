Signature Scroll: Windy wonderland, until it wasn't, in Round 1 of U.S. Open

By the time the afternoon wave reached the midpoint of their rounds, the wind had laid down and laid bare the delicate balance the USGA had to strike on Thursday. With tropical storm-level winds in the forecast, the setup team kept the greens rolling slower and stuck the pins in benign spots to avoid the tournament spinning out of control before it even began. After accusations of “losing” the golf course in 2004 and 2018, letting chaos rain before the field completed 18 holes would have been a disaster. The flip side of that coin was that when the conditions became benign in the waning hours of the day, it allowed the lucky few to pin their ears back and go. Dustin Johnson birdied four straight. Matt Fitzpatrick went from 2-over to 2-under in five holes. Wyndham Clark raced out to a four-stroke lead.