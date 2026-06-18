Rory McIlroy’s evolution on full display at Shinnecock Hills

There would be something poetic about doing it at Shinnecock, the venue that spurred the wholesale change. His start on Thursday was emblematic of his growth. He opted for iron off the tee at the 10th, content to lay back and ensure he played his approach from the fairway. He hit a wind-cheater 6-iron into the perilously perched green and stopped it pin high, then two-putted for a stress-free par. At the 11th, McIlroy found the flat part of the skinniest green on the property, hitting the smart shot on a hole that makes many look dumb. Then he rolled in the birdie putt. A bonus, but one earned by his sensible approach. He did the same at the 12th, lashing his ball out of the rough and letting it trundle on the green, OK to take his medicine and a 26-footer. One good putt later, and McIlroy was suddenly 2-under. He gave the shots back at the 13th and 16th, but his even-par 35 on the opening nine was seven shots better than in 2018.