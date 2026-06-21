Signature Scroll: Wyndham Clark wins U.S. Open in surreal scene

🚱 After 2004 and 2018, there were questions about whether the USGA could host a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills without setup issues. They answered that emphatically this week. The course peaked on Sunday, even in benign winds, and played exactly how you'd want down the stretch. It was firm and fast. Players were hitting wedges and forced to land them short of the green to let them bound up. It’s everything we hoped for.

⌛ Was this Rory McIlroy’s last chance to win a major at Shinnecock Hills? That came to mind as I watched McIlroy fall away on Sunday. At 37 years old, many of the historic courses that pro golf visits once a decade may not see McIlroy in his prime the next time we return. McIlroy wants to win at “cathedrals” of golf, and Shinnecock Hills is one. He will be 47 when the U.S. Open returns.

➖ Nothing gets me chuffed like a random, historic event. So, shout-out to Keith Mitchell , who shot exactly 70 every day this week. It was much more eventful than it sounds. I’ll never forget his 41-29 that he fired on Thursday. It’s also a great result for him. Mitchell’s previous best major performance was T20 at the 2023 U.S. Open. He had missed seven of 14 career cuts.

♥️ If you haven’t seen it, I would encourage you to watch Miles Russell pull his dad out of the crowd to caddie for him at the 18th. Cool moment on Father’s Day and the first final round of a major championship in Russell’s young career. There will be plenty more.