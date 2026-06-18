Jason Day withdraws during first round of U.S. Open due to back injury
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Jason Day withdraws during the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday after a back injury. (PGA TOUR)
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Jason Day withdrew from the U.S. Open during his first round due to a back injury
Day was 7-over through 10 holes when he called it quits. He was seen on the broadcast being carted off the course. Day had just hit his tee shot into a greenside bunker on the par-3 second hole.
Day missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, his most recent start. After starting the season strong, Day hadn’t finished inside the top 30 in his last five starts. Those struggles continued in the early goings of his first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Day made six straight bogeys to close his first nine.
Day has an extensive history of back issues, dating back a decade, though he had remained relatively healthy in recent years.