Signature Scroll: Why Scottie Scheffler thrives and Rory McIlroy struggles at Memorial

Scheffler and McIlroy likely weren’t the only ones. It’s become commonplace for players to take scouting trips to the upcoming major venues to lessen the burden when the actual week arrives and it will likely be particularly popular for Shinnecock, widely considered the toughest venue on the U.S. Open rota. The golf course is always a fan fascination come U.S. Open time, which has a habit of going to some of the most exclusive and intriguing places in the country. Shinnecock will be the height of that discourse because of what happened last time we saw it in 2018, when Brooks Koepka won and the golf course teetered on the edge of playable.