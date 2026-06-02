The Five: Which top players are trending toward late-season surge?

Slowly but surely, Justin Thomas is working himself into his pre-injury form. Thomas was sidelined for six months while recovering from back surgery, wiping out his entire offseason and pushing his season debut into mid-March. The results were mixed. He missed the cut by a mile in his return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, but in his second week showed his vintage with a T8 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship. That proved to be more of a blip than a sign of a quick turnaround. He struggled over the next two months, notching non-descript finishes at the Valspar Championship and Masters before disappointing in his title defense at the RBC Heritage.