Expert Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Golfbet Roundtable: Full betting breakdown ahead of the Memorial
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Top 10 (+176): I don’t have a spot for him in Fantasy, but I’m bullish on Fitzpatrick as he eyes a fourth win this season on a course that should accentuate his tee-to-green edge.
- Billy Horschel, Top 20 (+610): Sure, it’s a bit of a flier, but Horschel has an affinity for Muirfield Village. Four of his last six starts have gone for T15 or better, including his 2022 victory.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Alex Smalley, Top 20 (+166): Not backing down from my outright winner pick last week, having a decent week here. Until he cools off, you should stay on him. Smalley hasn’t finished outside the Top 20 since March.
- Rory McIlroy (+187) over Scottie Scheffler, 72-hole matchup: One of two things is going to happen. Scheffler is going to win soon, or he’s going to have an off week soon. I’ll take the almost +200 odds on the "off week."
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Sepp Straka, Top 10 (+365): The Austrian just got some good juice playing in his home country and bagging a T12. Returns to Muirfield Village where he has top-five finishes in his last two trips.
- Ryan Gerard, Top 30 (+118): Saw a spark last week on a difficult, classic layout. Sputtered back outside the top 10 on Sunday, but Gerard’s profile stacks nicely for a vintage challenge like Muirfield Village.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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