PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp: ‘Substantial progress' made toward new competitive model, but work remains

“I feel good where we are, but I also had expectations that it wasn't going to be easy,” Rolapp said. “Any good process – in the sort of experience of my old job, any substantial change we've made always came with a lot of work and a lot of tension to the process. If you don't have a good process and there's not tension, it means you're not asking the right questions. I think we've reached that, which I think is a very good thing, but I feel good about what we are.”