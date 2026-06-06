Signature Scroll: Marathon Sunday ahead as weather derails the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3 Min Read
Highlights | Saturday | the Memorial
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It was a washout Moving Day at Muirfield Village ...
Marathon Sunday ahead
DUBLIN, Ohio — Strap in, folks, it's going to be a long Sunday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Here's where things stand after inclement weather tormented Saturday's proceedings.
Two separate rain delays meant fewer than half of the field finished their third round when play was officially called on Saturday. Everyone still needing to finish will restart at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning.
J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard are the co-leaders overnight, tied at 9-under par, but they are only through five holes of their third rounds. They will play 31 holes on Sunday, if all goes according to plan.
While the first half of the tournament was defined by brutal conditions, we could have a shootout finish on Sunday. Understandably, the course played easier when play restarted on Saturday. Every player in the top 20 was even-par or better for their third round when play was suspended for the day.
"It's a completely different golf course," Justin Thomas told me. He was one of the lucky 22 players to finish.
Playing through
- 📺 Here's how to watch all the action on Sunday ...
- 🎥 Catch up (partial) Round 3 highlights ...
- 🎉 The Memorial is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. I went through the archives and pulled together the best moments in the tournament's history. Lovely rain delay reading ...
Contender catch-up
Here's one thing to know about everyone inside the top five through Saturday night ...
T1. J.T. Poston (9 under): He's without a top-20 finish this year and has shown little sign of form before this week. He's using a new golf ball (Titleist ProV1 Left Dash). Maybe that's the spark? He's first in greens in regulation and average proximity.
T1. Ryan Gerard (9 under): Credits a mental reset after the PGA Championship for an uptick in play. He had struggled for a few months after a red-hot start to the year. Watch him riff on his swing here.
3. Sam Burns (8 under): He's outside the top 100 in approach play this season, but he ranks second in the field this week. That's critical for Burns' season, with aspirations to contend in the final two majors and make the U.S. Presidents Cup team.
4. Eric Cole (6 under): Chased down by Russell Henley less than a week ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cole bounced back admirably. He eagled the par-5 fifth to rocket up the leaderboard.
T5. Keegan Bradley (4 under): Quietly starting to play a lot better, the Ryder Cup hangover might be over. Bradley has three top 25s in his last six starts. He knows this course better than most. This is his 16th consecutive start at Muirfield Village.
T5. Wyndham Clark (4 under): Putting carried him to a title in Dallas two weeks ago, but his iron play is why he's contending here. He's gained 6.9 strokes on the field this week, and 6.8 have come from approach play.
T5. Tommy Fleetwood (4 under): He's playing a wayward style of golf, having hit only 18 of 42 fairways. That will need to improve on Sunday.
Parting shot(s)
🤤 Milkshake count: 🥤🥤🥤... It was a given that another one would happen during the rain delay(s). Coffee Oreo was the selection. Sue me.
😴 With much still up in the air, we're a bit low on tidbits. Check back tomorrow for what's sure to be a loaded newsletter.