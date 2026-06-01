Golden anniversary for the Golden Bear: 50 years of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1996: Seventeen years earlier, when Tom Watson was in his late 20s and in the middle of his prime, he won the Memorial. But as he arrived at Muirfield Village on this occasion, he had not won on TOUR in almost a decade. Consider it one of the many times that Watson dazzled us with his resolve and longevity. Then 46 years old, Watson turned back the clock in front of one of his career rivals, Nicklaus, besting a much younger David Duval to win by two. The gap between his first and second Memorial titles set the record for longest, eventually matched by Kenny Perry. Since then, Watson has remained a valuable member of the Captain Club, officially honored in 2012.