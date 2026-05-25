Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Challenge

Not unlike similar smatterings of talent at other storied tracks, Palmer and dozens of others alongside him this week have experienced everything that Colonial and the unforgiving winds and weather that Texas can unleash. Most recently as it concerns the course, this will be the third year after Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner renovated the stock par 70. They added 80 yards to extend it to its historical long of 7,289 yards, but scoring hasn’t been affected. It’s landed within a stroke above par since they completed the project, in line with its recent history. It’s a narrative that played out just last week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where Wyndham Clark’s 30-under was just one stroke off Scottie Scheffler’s tournament record set last year and before Lanny Wadkins and his crew overhauled TPC Craig Ranch. Touring professionals always vocalize the desire for consistency. Done and done.