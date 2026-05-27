Horses for Courses: Ludvig Åberg deserves top billing at Colonial Country Club

This could be a golf course that sets up well for him, and while he has the upside to pick up his third PGA TOUR win, I have more interest in isolating him in the first-round market. MacIntyre tends to play his best in tournaments where he starts on the front foot. He is also a golfer who gains more strokes as scoring conditions get tougher. In difficult conditions, he gains around 2.25 strokes on average, compared to about 0.75 strokes on easier tracks.