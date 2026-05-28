PGA TOUR this week: Charles Schwab Challenge facts and figures

The field includes seven of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, led by world No. 9 J.J. Spaun. The field features five players from the top 25 of the FedExCup standings and 16 players from the top 50 world golf rankings. Through 21 events of the 2026 season, there have been only four first-time TOUR winners, making Colonial a potential breakthrough venue. Georgia Tech sophomore Albert Hansson earned his PGA TOUR debut by winning the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial in a five-man playoff.