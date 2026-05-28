PGA TOUR this week: Charles Schwab Challenge facts and figures
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Running with Rick: Longshots who can win Charles Schwab
Key takeaways
- Dates: May 28-31, 2026
- Location: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
- Purse: $9.9 million
- First place: $1.78 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Ben Griffin (12-under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 61
Where is Charles Schwab Challenge played?
The Charles Schwab Challenge takes place at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament returns to Colonial Country Club for the 80th time since 1946, making it the longest-running host venue for a non-major on TOUR.
Course snapshot
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,289 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent winners at Colonial Country Club have posted scores ranging from 8-under to 14-under par.
- 2025 – Ben Griffin (12-under)
- 2024 – Davis Riley (14-under)
- 2023 – Emiliano Grillo (8-under)
- 2022 – Sam Burns (9-under)
Only Ben Hogan has ever won back-to-back Charles Schwab Challenge titles in the tournament's 80-year history, accomplishing this feat in 1946-47 and 1952-53.
Who's in the field this week at Charles Schwab Challenge?
The field includes seven of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, led by world No. 9 J.J. Spaun. The field features five players from the top 25 of the FedExCup standings and 16 players from the top 50 world golf rankings. Through 21 events of the 2026 season, there have been only four first-time TOUR winners, making Colonial a potential breakthrough venue. Georgia Tech sophomore Albert Hansson earned his PGA TOUR debut by winning the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial in a five-man playoff.
- Ben Griffin (defending champion)
- Ludvig Åberg (world No. 13)
- Akshay Bhatia (one TOUR win this year)
- Alex Smalley
- Rickie Fowler
- J.J. Spaun (world No. 9, one TOUR win this year)
- Russell Henley (world No. 12)
- Hideki Matsuyama (world No. 20)
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $9.9 million
- First-place prize: $1.78 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the playoff holes at Charles Schwab Challenge?
Charles Schwab Challenge: 18
What are the scoring records at Charles Schwab Challenge?
- Best 18-hole score: 61 (shared by Keith Clearwater, Lee Janzen, Greg Kraft, Justin Leonard, Kenny Perry, Chad Campbell, and Kevin Na)
- Latest hole-in-one: Joel Dahmen, Round 1, Hole 13 (2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: eight strokes (Kenny Perry, 2003)
- Largest margin of victory: eight strokes (Chandler Harper, 1955)
- Latest playoff: 2023 (Emiliano Grillo defeated Adam Schenk)
- Wire-to-wire winners: Chandler Harper (1955), Bruce Devlin (1966), Bruce Lietzke (1980), Ian Baker-Finch (1989)
- Best come-from-behind win: seven strokes (Nick Price, 1994; Sam Burns, 2022)
What happened last year at Charles Schwab Challenge?
Ben Griffin captured his first PGA TOUR victory at Colonial Country Club, finishing at 12-under par to claim a one-stroke victory over Matti Schmid. Griffin shared the 54-hole lead with Schmid at 11-under before shooting 1-over 71 in the final round to secure the win. The victory continued a trend of 54-hole leaders winning at Colonial, as Griffin and Davis Riley in 2024 broke a four-year streak of come-from-behind winners. Joel Dahmen recorded a hole-in-one on the 186-yard, par-3 13th hole during the first round.
What's the weather forecast for Charles Schwab Challenge?
Thunderstorms are possible during Wednesday's practice round, though chances remain low at 15%. Temperatures will climb steadily throughout the week, starting in the low 80s Wednesday and reaching the low 90s by the weekend. Winds will generally be light, ranging from 5-15 mph throughout the tournament.
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 87 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 17% rain chance, winds north at 5-10 mph
- Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 92 degrees, low of 73 degrees, 6% rain chance, winds south at 5-10 mph
- Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning becoming cloudy in the afternoon, high of 91 degrees, low of 74 degrees, 12% rain chance, winds south at 10-15 mph
- Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds, high of 93 degrees, low of 73 degrees, 16% rain chance, winds south-southeast at 5-10 mph
How to follow Charles Schwab Challenge
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 1:30-3:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3:30-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
🎧 PGA TOUR Radio
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App