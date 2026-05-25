Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.

Hall has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.