Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Harry Hall of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished tied for sixth at Colonial Country Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Hall's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2023
|T3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.220
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.058
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.411
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.297
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.430
|0.121
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Hall delivered a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall posted a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Hall has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.