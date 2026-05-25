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6H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall finished tied for sixth at Colonial Country Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hall's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T668-67-70-68-7
    2024MC75-73+8
    2023T362-66-72-73-7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.220-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0580.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4110.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2970.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4300.121

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Hall delivered a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall posted a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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