Winning on TOUR isn’t easy, just ask top players Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young

Cantlay finished second in his Rocket Classic debut back in 2022, and he’s once again in the mix thanks in large part to a turnaround on the greens. He entered the week ranked 92nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting, a metric that has been in steady decline for him since ranking 28th during the 2021-22 season when he last won. But he’s rolling them in through two rounds in Detroit, ranking fourth in SG: Putting while picking up nearly five strokes against the field.