Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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Cameron Young reflects on putting struggles earlier this season
The Rocket Classic takes place at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, featuring a $10 million purse on the 7,328-yard, par-70 course. Aldrich Potgieter won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 7:33 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley
- 1:05 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 7:44 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler
- 7:55 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Aldrich Potgieter, Si Woo Kim
- 12:43 p.m.: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Silverman
- 12:54 p.m.: Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par three), 11 (par three), 15 (par three), 17 (par four)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 12:43 p.m.: Jackson Koivun, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley
- 7:55 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 7:33 a.m.: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Silverman
- 7:44 a.m.: Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin
- 12:54 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler
- 1:05 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Aldrich Potgieter, Si Woo Kim
Featured holes
- Nos. five (par three), 11 (par three), 15 (par three), 17 (par four)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.