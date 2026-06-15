The Five: ‘Cinderellas’ to watch at 2026 U.S. Open

Hat tip to Ryan French of Monday Q Info for pointing this out, but Stanger needs 22 FedExCup points to fulfill his medical extension, and he has only one start remaining to get it done. Had Stanger not qualified for the U.S. Open, that last start would have come at the John Deere Classic in a few weeks. But now Stanger will need to survive an incredibly deep field at Shinnecock Hills in the first major start of his career. To make matters more tenuous, Stanger nearly locked up the medical exemption in Canada last week, but missed by one shot when he made bogey instead of par.