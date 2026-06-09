Five things to know about Ben James, hotshot rookie debuting at RBC Canadian Open
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University of Virginia men’s golf team competes in worst-ball putting challenge
The newest PGA TOUR rookie debuts this week, looking to follow in the footsteps of Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen and David Ford.
Fresh off a strong senior season at Virginia, Ben James turned professional and has accepted the TOUR membership he earned by finishing No. 1 in the 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking. James now has full status on TOUR through 2027.
Who is James? And what can we expect to see from him now that he’s on TOUR? Here are five things to know.
Incredibly decorated amateur career
James closed his amateur career impressively, holding the top spot in the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the entire season. He finished his college career with seven victories and 35 top-10 finishes in 46 starts.
James also led the Cavaliers to the program’s first two ACC Championships (2025, 2026) and a national runner-up finish in 2025. James went 3-0 in match play during that run and scored his team’s lone point in the national championship, defeating Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout, 3 and 2. Stout won the NCAA individual title this season.
James is just the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to win First Team All-America honors four times. He’s the first to do it since Georgia Tech’s Bryce Molder 25 years ago.
James also represented the United States at the Walker Cup (2023, 2025) and Palmer Cup (2023, 2024) and never lost. His prowess pre-dates Virginia, too. He won the 2021 Junior PLAYERS Championship and completed his junior career as the nation’s top-ranked junior player by the American Junior Golf Association and Golfweek.
University of Virginia men’s golf team competes in worst-ball putting challenge
'Best ball-striker I’ve ever seen’
What will James be best at when he reaches the PGA TOUR? Well, if he can translate his amateur game to the pros, his ball-striking will be his calling card.
“He’s the best ball-striker I’ve ever seen,” said Virginia golf coach Bowen Sargent, who has coached at the university since 2004. “I’ve never once seen him have a bad ball-striking day, not once in four years.”
James’ teammates echoed that sentiment.
“He’s week-in and week-out the best ball striker I’ve ever played with,” said Bryan Lee, who also graduated as part of the 2026 PGA TOUR University class. Lee finished 17th in the final standings and earned PGA TOUR Americas status.
Stats are limited in college, but his 35 top 10s in 46 starts are illustrative of his ball-striking chops. It’s difficult to play that well that consistently without it.
Notably, he also holed out for eagle in the national championship match against Stout. It came on the fourth hole to go three up through four holes. The shot was No. 2 on SportsCenter’s top-10 plays.
Works with Rory McIlroy’s mental coach
Renowned sports psychologist Bob Rotella’s rolodex of clients includes Rory McIlroy and LeBron James. It also includes Ben James.
A former university staffer for more than two decades, Rotella has continued to work with the entire Virginia golf team and has drawn high praise from James. Rotella helped the Virginia team during their run to the NCAA championship match last spring.
“I can’t thank him enough for how much he’s helped me and hopefully we can continue our relationship onto the next level,” James told PGATOUR.com.
Northeast roots
Move over, Keegan Bradley. There’s another Northeasterner on the PGA TOUR now.
James grew up in Milford, Connecticut, and he stayed there year-round, unlike many talented juniors from the area who spent their winters in the south to continue refining their skills. That meant he had to get creative in the winter. He used Fore Seasons Golf Club, an indoor facility in Bethany, Connecticut, and SportsCenter of Connecticut, which had indoor-outdoor mats and a range with heated bays.
James played high school golf for Hamden Hall. The team’s home course was New Haven Country Club, a noted Willie Park Jr. design.
Limited, but notable pro experience
James’ start in Canada this week will be his 10th on the PGA TOUR and first as a professional, though he’s already competed on some of the biggest stages in golf.
He’s played in two U.S. Opens already and just qualified for his third, making it through Final Qualifying earlier this week. In addition, James has played the Travelers Championship twice. He told PGATOUR.com that the Travelers is the TOUR event he would most like to win.
James had not had any standout results, though it’s been more than 11 months since he made a start on TOUR. He has made two of nine cuts in his TOUR career. His best finish was T33 at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.